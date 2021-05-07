Reporting of Covid deaths being rigged, say insiders

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the number of people dying due to Covid is growing steadily, the health department has been accused of under-reporting fatalities. In the current second wave of the pandemic, the number of daily Covid deaths would be over 100, said a source privy to the functioning of the section handling reporting of deaths in the state. The allegation came on Thursday when the official data showed the highest number of single-day deaths of 63 in the state.

“Several Covid deaths are not counted citing technicalities. As a result, systematic rigging of reporting deaths is taking place in several districts,” said the source. The fatality rate has declined to 0.3 per cent as a result of fewer numbers reported at a time the total positive cases have crossed 17.8 lakh.

The allegation puts a question mark on the functioning of the Covid death audit committees at the state and district levels that are responsible for declaring the toll. The official direction for the committee members is to find out if the patient had died due to the effects of Covid irrespective of the test status of the patient. However, it is reliably learnt that the members do not have a free hand in deciding on the causes of deaths.

“If a doctor certifies a patient’s death due to Covid, then he or she will have to make many cumbersome explanations. If it is considered a non-Covid death, no such question is asked. Hence, the unofficial direction is to reduce the number of Covid deaths reported,” said the source.

He compared the deaths in Thiruvananthapuram and other districts to highlight the state of affairs. While the official death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crossed 1,000, the deaths reported in Ernakulam and Kozhikode are almost half of this though the number of confirmed cases in these two districts is much higher.

“It is not that the chances of dying due to Covid in Thiruvananthapuram are higher when compared to other districts. It is due to the better reporting in the district because the death audit committees have senior doctors from the medical college,” said the source. Doctors from the general hospital are included in the death audit committee at the district level if the district does not have a medical college hospital. In Pathanamthitta, 151 persons died due to Covid as per the official data.

“The district collector of Pathanamthitta has been meticulous in updating the daily deaths in his official Facebook page. If we tally it, the number would be 395 by May 5. It means 63 per cent of the deaths have not been accounted for in the district,” said Dr N M Arun, internal medicine specialist and a public health expert. He was critical of the government’s claim of low death rate since the beginning of the pandemic and, according to him, the actual death toll could be at least two times higher the official numbers.

According to him, the new discharge policy of the state would help in under-reporting of deaths. As per the new policy, rapid antigen test would be conducted to discharge people under treatment for severe symptoms. Earlier, the health guidelines insisted on an RT-PCR test for discharging. “After 14 days, most of the patients will test negative in antigen tests. Even if they die later due to Covid, such deaths will be considered as not due to Covid,” said Dr Arun.

He said a non-Covid status is favoured by relatives too, as it means they will receive the body faster and can complete the funeral on time. “If relatives insist on conducting an RT-PCR test, they will have to wait for the result and if it is positive, there will be restrictions in conducting funerals,” said Dr Arun.

Director of Health Services Dr Ramesh R did not respond to calls made by TNIE to get his reaction to the allegation.

PANEL SEEKS REPORT ON ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR CREMATION



T’Puram: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an urgent report from the Thiruvananthapuram district administration on the alternative arrangements for cremation in view of the rise in deaths due to Covid-19. Taking suo motu cognisance based on news reports, SHRC chairman Justice Antony Dominic directed the district collector to file a report. Owing to the rise in deaths, including those due to Covid, existing facilities at crematoriums are inadequate and there are demands for temporary arrangements for cremation. The panel said there are complaints of there being a long waiting list for cremation at the Shanthikavadam crematorium in Thycaud. People are forced to wait for days after reserving slots for cremating their loved ones.

ON THE DECLINE

Total case fatality (CFR) reduced from 0.4% to 0.3%

Dist Deaths CFR

P’Thitta 151 0.001%

T’Puram 1,075 0.65%

