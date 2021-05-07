STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop fleecing by private hospitals, HC tells govt

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the state government to regulate prices charged by private hospitals and clinics for PPE kits and oxygen to prevent fleecing of Covid patients and their kin. 

Published: 07th May 2021 05:57 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

The court also suggested that the government may take over 50 per cent of the beds of all private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients and set up a common toll-free number to enable Covid patients to get medical assistance and information on available hospital beds with oxygen and ventilator support. 

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagathu stated that the court has received several complaints, along with copies of bills, regarding overcharging by private hospitals.

HC tells state to take steps to check fleecing by hospitals

A hospital bill reveals that a whopping Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000 were charged for PPE kits and altogether Rs 45,600 for oxygen for two days. Several other prominent hospitals are also charging huge amounts. “This kind of fleecing will have to be regulated,” observed the bench.  The court said when the government issues its order, it must say that the PPE kits and such consumables can only be charged proportionately. Doctor consultation and nursing fees should also be charged at a uniformed rate. 

State Attorney K V Sohan said the government will publish the order regularising and fixing rates/charges for Covid-19 treatment by private hospitals based on the facilities available in different classes of hospitals. The list of empanelled hospitals will be published from time to time for Covid-19 treatment. An appellate authority at the state level will also be designated. An authority at the district level will be designated for examining the complaints/grievances regarding overcharging by private hospitals. The court appreciated the government stand.

The court also suggested that a management system to deal with different kinds of Covid patients should be put in place. It could be grouped into categories, with each of them having its own management and treatment protocol to reduce rush in hospitals.The bench said if one common toll-free number which the people could easily remember were published, a person in need of a hospital bed and other medical assistance does not have to hunt for and find out which numbers given by the government have to be called.

Besides, by putting the patient management system in place, a lot of stress would be taken off the hospitals. The court made it clear that three parameters are non-negotiable -- non-discriminatory access to all public health facilities, adequate medical treatment and affordable charges for medical treatment. They are part of the constitutionally guaranteed right to health under Article 21.The court also suggested that the charges for the 50 per cent of the beds reserved by the government in empaneled and the 50 per cent beds in the non-empaneled hospitals for Covid-19 patients have to be regulated.  

