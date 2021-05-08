Kerala imposes more Covid curbs as 9-day lockdown begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 25,000 police personnel deputed for surveillance duty and orders for seizing all unauthorised private vehicles, the nine-day lockdown beginning on Saturday is set to be a strong step to arrest the worsening Covid situation in the state. On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced more restrictions like limiting the services of banks to three days a week and ensuring accommodation of labourers at the construction sites to ensure that travelling is dome for essential purposes only.

Self-declaration forms are compulsory for emergency travel during the lockdown.“A lockdown has become necessary considering the rapid spread of the disease and the high population density of our state,” said Pinarayi. Triggering serious concern, the state has been witnessing a huge surge in Covid cases, with 38,460 more people testing positive on Friday.

In view of the lockdown, the government has decided to distribute free grocery kits through ration shops this month as well. Migrant workers will also be provided with food kits, the CM said. Putting an end to the confusion over the functioning of hotels during lockdown, the CM said wayside eateries won’t be allowed to operate. Hotels and restaurants can offer takeaway and delivery services from 7am to 7.30pm.

Liquid oxygen storage ensured in 8 MCHs: CM

Delivery of food at subsidised rates through ‘janakeeya’ hotels will be arranged for individuals and families who need the service. In places where such hotels are unavailable, food will be provided through community kitchens to be started by local bodies. KSRTC won’t ply buses and all trains conducting intra-state services have been cancelled till May 16. Those who have registered for vaccination can travel to the hospitals concerned. All shops other than those selling medicines and food items will remain closed. Inter-district travel will be allowed only for emergency needs as well as wedding, funeral, visiting an ailing close relative or transferring of patients. While travel pass is not compulsory for inter-district travel, carrying self-declaration is must.

Banks will function only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Automobile workshops will be open only on Saturday and Sunday. Auctioning has been banned in fishing harbours. Financial institutions have been asked not to collect any sort of dues from people during the lockdown, the CM said. People entering Kerala from other states should register on Covid jagratha portal. In case of non-registration on the portal, those entering the state should undergo 14-day quarantine at their own expense. Strict action will be taken against suppliers who charge exorbitant rate for pulse oximeters, the CM warned.

The CM said the state is unable to vaccinate everyone in the 18-44 years at one go. Priority will be given to those who suffer from comorbidities. Members of ward-level committees, who attend to Covid patients and those in quarantine, will be given priority in vaccination. Pinarayi said the state will be able to source only a small portion of the one crore vaccine doses it needs this month. The state has a stock of 220.09 metric tonnes of oxygen.

The state uses 111.4 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen daily on an average. Liquid oxygen storage has been ensured in eight government medical colleges. The sanctioning of oxygen manufacturing units in eight locations are in the final stages while a new oxygen plant in the state capital will be commissioned on Saturday.While nine oxygen manufacturing units have received approval, work is on for sanctioning of 38 more units, he added.

