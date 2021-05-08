Marriages at Guruvayur temple cancelled

- THRISSUR: With the state government announcing a lockdown across the state to contain Covid spread, the Guruvayur Devaswom has cancelled all marriages booked from May 8 to 16 at the Sree Krishna Temple. In a statement released on Friday, the devaswom said devotees could either postpone the booking or get a refund for the advance paid. Devotees’ entry to the temple would also be restricted from May 8 even if they have booked through the virtual queue system.
