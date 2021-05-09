A not-so-stray cause to feed starving street dogs

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The lockdown brings in its wake hunger pangs not only for the people, but also street dogs. However, there are many volunteers and animal lovers who are on a mission to feed these canines during distress.

“The strays mostly depend on leftovers from hotels. Similarly, marriage halls also dump food waste which is consumed by the dogs. But since dine-in has been stopped at hotels and restaurants, there are no leftovers and the animals are left to starve. In other cities, there are organisations like People for Animals with their own vehicles and they feed them. But in towns and rural areas, the condition of the strays is pitiable,” says one volunteer, who feeds around 25 street dogs in Malampuzha and around 40 dogs in various parts of Palakkad town.

“During the Covid first wave and the lockdown that followed, many people gave me leftovers from community kitchens from April 1 to May 23, 2020. Along with another dog lover, I went around in my car and fed the strays. However, during this lockdown it could prove difficult without outside help,” he said.

Manju Pramod, of Erandath Puthenveetil in Ottappalam, said, “During a morning walk, I found seven puppies beneath a culvert in Ottappalam. I thought the mother dog must have ventured out. But I found the puppies there the next day too. As I realised someone had abandoned them, I brought them home. Their number increased to nine within a few months. I got them neutered and also administered disease prevention vaccinations. Later, when someone wanted three of them, I gave away the pups after making sure that they will be taken care of well.”

“I have provided shelter to the strays. For the past several years, I have also been feeding strays. One has to visit them often even if they have been left in the care of an organisation,” she adds. Ramu Warrier, founder of Animal Welfare Society, said, “We have a dog shelter at Mannuthy in Thrissur and we have 2.5 acres of land at Pathiripala in Palakkad, where we propose to house injured strays and rescued ones. Palakkad lacks a proper dog shelter equipped with X-ray facilities and hence injured dogs cannot be operated upon. Plans are afoot to have a veterinary surgeon and security guards for round-the-clock security, who will stay on the premises.”

Warrier said that they were waiting for licence from the local panchayat and the animal husbandry department. “We have already set up an X-ray unit as part of providing treatment to injured dogs. There is also the need to set up a small residential block attached to the shelter for the vet and the security staff after which the licence will be granted,” he added.

According to T D Jayasheelan, who has been running the Ahimsa Farm Animal sanctuary at Nilamel in Kollam for the last five years, the sanctuary had been given permission to feed the street dogs during the first Covid wave. “There must be around 15 to 20 shelters in the state. I mostly cater to injured farm animals since there are many organisations for welfare of dogs,” he said.