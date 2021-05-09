STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A not-so-stray cause to feed starving street dogs

The lockdown brings in its wake hunger pangs not only for the people, but also street dogs.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Pramod with street dogs at her house in Ottappalam | Express

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The lockdown brings in its wake hunger pangs not only for the people, but also street dogs. However, there are many volunteers and animal lovers who are on a mission to feed these canines during distress.

“The strays mostly depend on leftovers from hotels. Similarly, marriage halls also dump food waste which is consumed by the dogs. But since dine-in has been stopped at hotels and restaurants, there are no leftovers and the animals are left to starve. In other cities, there are organisations like People for Animals with their own vehicles and they feed them. But in towns and rural areas, the condition of the strays is pitiable,” says one volunteer, who feeds around 25 street dogs in Malampuzha and around 40 dogs in various parts of Palakkad town.

“During the Covid first wave and the lockdown that followed, many people gave me leftovers from community kitchens from April 1 to May 23, 2020. Along with another dog lover, I went around in my car and fed the strays. However, during this lockdown it could prove difficult without outside help,” he said.

Manju Pramod, of Erandath Puthenveetil in Ottappalam, said, “During a morning walk, I found seven puppies beneath a culvert in Ottappalam. I thought the mother dog must have ventured out. But I found the puppies there the next day too. As I realised someone had abandoned them, I brought them home. Their number increased to nine within a few months. I got them neutered and also administered disease prevention vaccinations. Later, when someone wanted three of them, I gave away the pups after making sure that they will be taken care of well.”

“I have provided shelter to the strays. For the past several years, I have also been feeding strays. One has to visit them often even if they have been left in the care of an organisation,” she adds. Ramu Warrier, founder of Animal Welfare Society, said, “We have a dog shelter at Mannuthy in Thrissur and we have 2.5 acres of land at Pathiripala in Palakkad, where we propose to house injured strays and rescued ones. Palakkad lacks a proper dog shelter equipped with X-ray facilities and hence injured dogs cannot be operated upon. Plans are afoot to have a veterinary surgeon and security guards for round-the-clock security, who will stay on the premises.”

Warrier said that they were waiting for licence from the local panchayat and the animal husbandry department. “We have already set up an X-ray unit as part of providing treatment to injured dogs. There is also the need to set up a small residential block attached to the shelter for the vet and the security staff after which the licence will be granted,” he added.

According to T D Jayasheelan, who has been running the Ahimsa Farm Animal sanctuary at Nilamel in Kollam for the last five years, the sanctuary had been given permission to feed the street dogs during the first Covid wave. “There must be around 15 to 20 shelters in the state. I mostly cater to injured farm animals since there are many organisations for welfare of dogs,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
street dogs
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp