Kerala reporter Vipin Chand dies of Covid; demand grows for declaring journalists as 'frontline workers'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of Kochi-based journalist due to Covid puts into focus the growing demand to declare journalists as frontline workers in Kerala.

Vipin Chand, 41, senior chief reporter of 'Mathrubhumi News', a Malayalam news channel, died of Covid-19, on Sunday.

Vipin's health deteriorated after he contracted pneumonia and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. He suffered a heart attack early on Sunday, leading to his sudden demise, doctors said.

Vipin, who began his career with the India Vision TV channel in 2005, joined Mathrubhum in 2012. He is survived by his wife Sreedevi and son Maheshwar.

According to various news reporters, nearly 200 journalists in India have lost their lives to Covid19 over the past year. In April alone, 60 journalists succumbed to the deadly virus, said the Network of Women in Media.

Kerala is yet to consider journalists as frontline Covid19 workers. Punjab, Odisha, Bihar, MP and TN have given journalists the status of 'frontline workers'.