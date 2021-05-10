'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital

By Express News Service

Actor Sajan Surya has cautioned people against underestimating the effect of Covid-19 in children.

In a touching Facebook post, the actor shared his daughter's post-Covid battle.

"I've heard that the next wave of the pandemic will affect children the most. We've experienced what it would be like. We used to care a lot to prevent an infection (Covid). But that wasn't enough. The care should have been over and above. I've written only ten percent of what I experienced. Covid-19 is not that simple," he underlined.

His FB post reads: "It was March. My daughter's illness seemed like a normal fever and we visited a hospital. Covid was ruled out and she was given medicine for fever and IV drip for fatigue. The intermittent fever climbed to 102 degree Celsius the next day.

ALSO READ | The Covid generation: India's children stare at a grim and desperate future

"I contacted GG Hospital (Pattom) PRO Sudha and took my daughter there at night. Dr Rekha Hari attended to her in the emergency room. My daughter had to be admitted as her blood test result was abnormal. In the meantime, we received her urine culture report from the previous hospital. That too showed problems and she was given strong antibiotics. But the fever didn't subside even the next day.

"We covered her with three blankets. I and my wife sat on either side of her, rubbing her hands, feet and putting wet strips on her forehead. We did not know what ruled us most - fear or sadness.

"Antibody tests showed that my wife and daughter had previous Covid infections. But I had not. Yes, my daughter was facing post-Covid difficulties. All of Meenu's (my daughter's) internal organs, except her brain, had become inflamed.

"We were distraught when we were told that she had to be admitted to the paediatric ICU. Dr Rekha Hari's consoling words gave us some confidence. Dr Besty explained to us every minute detail. I can never forget those three days she spent in the ICU. We were shattered to see the tired girl and the injection scars on her hands.

ALSO READ | Covid brought diet troubles for tribal children: UNICEF

"Doctors, nurses and staff were there to comfort us. Three days of treatment improved her physical health, but not her mental condition. The little one threatened the nurses saying she would become a doctor when she grew up and prick them just like they had pricked her.

"Once she asked the doctor: 'Can you please let me go?'. Her innocent request moved the doctor too, it seems. She discharged us two days prior to the scheduled date."

He ended with his daughter's words as she left the "hospital after seven days".

"She was a bit worried over the blood tests done. 'When will I get back the blood they took. Won't I be lacking sufficient blood until then?'" he wrote.