Kerala government's free food kit distribution to begin next week

Sources with the Civil Supplies Department said that there will be 12 items in the kit and the Supplyco has been asked to conduct the procurement immediately.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The free food kit distribution for this month will begin next week. The government decided to continue the distribution to help people survive the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown.

There will be 12 items in the kit and the Supplyco has been asked to conduct the procurement immediately, said sources with the Civil Supplies Department. The government has also accepted a proposal from the Labour Department to give free food kits to migrant labourers.

They will be given five kg of rice, two kg of wheat flour and chickpea, one kg of potato and onion. Over half a lakh of migrant labourers, mostly scattered workers and the self-employed, will be the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the government has asked district collectors to form enforcement teams to monitor the availability and prices of essential services and commodities during the lockdown. The district-level team will comprise officers of the departments of Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, Health, Food Safety and the police.

"The teams will take action against trades and businesses overcharging customers. Also, they will look for hoarding by traders to create a shortage of goods. Based on the inputs by these teams, the government will make market interventions like restoration of the supply chain of a particular good," said sources with the Civil Supplies Department.

Detailed instruction on the functions and duties of the team has been sent to the district collectors on Friday. The teams will also ensure the availability of general medical assistance, drugs, petrol, diesel and LPG. The officers will conduct random inspections across the district. Erring traders and service providers will face penal action including fine and temporary closure of business.

