STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to get Rs 240-crore Central assistance to fight COVID-19 pandemic

The state can allocate the amount as a grant to rural local bodies who can use it for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the pandemic.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen the fight against COVID, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has allocated Rs 240 crore to the state. This is part of the total Rs 8,923.80 crore allocated for 25 states.  As per the statement issued by the Centre, the state can allocate the amount as a grant to rural local bodies (RLBs). 

The grant is meant for all the three tiers of Panchayati Raj institutions -- village, block and district. It can be utilised by RLBs for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the pandemic. The ministry's statement said the amount released is the first instalment of the 'united grants' for 2021-22 which was supposed to be released to states in June.

"However, given the COVID crisis and on the recommendation of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Finance Ministry has decided to release the grant in advance of the normal schedule. It will augment the resources to the three tiers of panchayats for fighting the contagion," according to the official statement.

"Moreover, the 15th Finance Commission had imposed certain conditions for release of united grants. The conditions include online availability of accounts of a certain percentage of RLBs in the public domain. However, taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances, this condition has been waived for release of the first instalment of funds," it added.

Neighbouring states Tamil Nadu will get Rs 533.2 crore and Karnataka Rs 475.4 crore as first instalment. Among other states, Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 1,441.6 crore, Maharashtra Rs 861.4 crore and West Bengal Rs 652.2 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Finance Panchayati Raj institutions COronavirus COVID19 Kerala COVID fund
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp