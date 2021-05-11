Thrissur: Covid spread in Viyyur jail contained

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Viyyur Central Prison has witnessed a decline in the number of active Covid cases with 40 inmates recovering from the infection on Sunday and another seven testing negative on Monday.



The Central Prison had reported 56 positive cases last week. The prison had 570 inmates and the rapid spread of the disease would have posed a threat here. However, the timely intervention by the health authorities helped contain the spread.

“All inmates and staff on duty were tested and the test positivity rate was very less. We arranged a separate block for accommodating Covid patients among the inmates. Two people who needed medical attention were shifted to the Medical College Hospital,” said A G Suresh, Superintendent of the prison.