Tributes pour in across party lines for legendary Communist leader KR Gouri who died at 101

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Glowing tributes are pouring in for K R Gouri, one of the revolutionary leaders of the state who passed away this morning. Chief Minister elect Pinarayi Vijayan recalled that Gouri used her life and times for the upliftment of the state, while Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said her exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of woman empowerment.

Prominent leaders cutting across political affiliations paid homage to the legendary leader when her mortal remains were brought to the Ayyankali Hall for public homage. She had breathed her last at a private hospital at 7 am and after completing formalities, she was brought to the Ayyankali Hall around 10:45 am. Pinarayi said Gouri was a brave fighter who dedicated her life to ending exploitation and building an egalitarian society. He added that Gouri made seminal contributions in building the Communist movement and as an administrator.

“The role played by Gouri to establish the Communist organization is unparalleled. She was the epitome of a brave warrior and a brilliant leader where modern Kerala’s history is Gouri’s biography. Only a very few people can live up to 100 years and Gouri lived throughout her life not depending on anyone and at the same time, helping others,” said Pinarayi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paying tribute to K R Gauri at Ayyankali hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

The Governor said Gouri's struggles to ensure social justice and her contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala will always be gratefully remembered. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala recalled that through the passing away of Gouri, the state had lost a legendary leader who had been a constant force of strength in the socio political milieu. He said only a few rare leaders had created history and become a part of it like Gouri.

“An era has come to an end with the demise of K R Gouri. She walked on to becoming a top popular leader of the state with effortless ease. She proved through her life that being a woman is not a liability, but a strong force. It was her political beliefs that led her to become a top leader in the united Communist movement, then with the CPM and later with the United Democratic Front,” said Chennithala.

Union Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan said Gouri was a part of the history of the state. He recalled that she went on to become an undisputed leader who climbed the success ladder through sheer grit and competence. State BJP president K Surendran remembered her as the woman force in Kerala's political milieu.

A plethora of ministers in the previous LDF ministry including Kadakampally Surendran, K K Shailaja and T P Ramakrishnan, state CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran, state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy expressed their condolences on the passing away of Gouri.