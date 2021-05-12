STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man’s selfless gesture gives two panchayats place to cremate dead

Atfirst, the idea seemed a bit outlandish to Binu Thomas, a 46-year-old former block panchayat member residing at Vilavoorkal in the district.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:00 AM

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At first, the idea seemed a bit outlandish to Binu Thomas, a 46-year-old former block panchayat member residing at Vilavoorkal in the district. Local ward member Shibu C wanted him to part with his land on the secluded Mukkunnimala hilltop to set up a temporary crematorium for Covid-19 victims.

“The sad faces of the family members of a Covid victim in my neighbourhood flashed through my mind. He had died the previous day. The poor family had to wait for 48 hours to get a slot at the public crematorium. I made up my mind and said yes,” Binu recalls. On Saturday, Binu signed an agreement with Vilavoorkal and Pallichal panchayats allowing them temporary possession of his 66-cent plot. The local bodies can cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims there until the pandemic is contained.

Binu doesn’t feel that he has done something huge. “We are used to the phrase ‘extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures’ now. I’m doing my bit in this fight against the dreaded disease, that’s all,” he told TNIE. “The death of a member pushes the family into a state of deep gloom and despair. And a long wait for cremation will add to their distress,” he adds. At present, Binu is serving as a member of the District Congress Committee.

Vilavoorkal and Pallichal panchayats are among the several local self-government bodies in the state struggling to cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims in time. Public crematoriums at Maranalloor, Nedumangad and Santhikavadam owned by the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation are the available options for these two panchayats. 

“Things have become difficult in the last two weeks. On Saturday, four deaths were reported in Vilavoorkal and they were cremated only by Sunday night,” Shibu says.Shibu and Binu Thomas are members of the rapid response team of Vilavoorkal panchayat for Covid prevention and control activities.
Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh hailed Binu’s act as a model during the pandemic times.

“His support will help us face an even tougher time as anticipated by experts. At present, we have sufficient facilities. This land will be of great help if the situation worsens,” he said. The proposed land falls in Pallichal panchayat. Officers said the crematorium will start functioning immediately and they are waiting for an order from the district collector.

