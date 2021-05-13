STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bank fraud: Pathanamthitta police seek Crime Branch probe

In February, the Pathanamthitta police had launched a manhunt for former Navy personnel Vijeesh Varghese, 36, who allegedly swindled Rs 8 crore from Canara Bank.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vijeesh Varghese

Vijeesh Varghese

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The district police have approached the state police headquarters seeking to hand over the inquiry into the alleged fraud of over Rs 8 crore at the Canara Bank Branch. Two in Pathanamthitta town to the Crime Branch. District Police Chief R Nishanthini said on Wednesday that she has written to the state police headquarters in that regard.

In February, the Pathanamthitta police had launched a manhunt for former Navy personnel Vijeesh Varghese, 36, who allegedly swindled Rs 8 crore from Canara Bank. But the police have been unable to catch him after he escaped with his wife and two children. A native of Avaneeswaram in Pathanapuram, he had been working as a clerk at the branch since June 2019. 

A source with the bank said Vijeesh was an efficient employee and one of the favourites of customers. According to the probe team, the accused was in charge of handling fixed deposits and used the system passwords to close the fixed deposit accounts of a few customers and transfer the amount to the accounts of his wife and other relatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank fraud Pathanamthitta
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp