Congress' poll debacle: ‘I’ group opposes Tariq Anwar’s findings

Tariq Anwar reported to Sonia about the rampant factionalism which  saw Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran not getting adequate support in the run-up to the elections.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Tariq Anwar, Congress national general secretary in charge  of the state, submitting his report on the reasons behind the assembly poll debacle to party president Sonia Gandhi, the ‘I’ group has decided to oppose his findings. After Tariq Anwar reported that there were disagreements between the two factions which led to the dismal failure of  the Congress, senior ‘I’ group leader Pandalam Sudhakaran openly criticised it. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will be removed and given a central party position, which his  loyalists have denied. 

Tariq Anwar reported to Sonia about the rampant factionalism which  saw Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran not getting adequate support in the run-up to the elections. It is reliably learnt that he has reported that leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions were not keen on taking everyone along. This finding is what had ruffled the  feathers of Chennithala camp and made Pandalam Sudhakaran lash out  at Tariq Anwar. Sudhakaran told TNIE that Congress groups always had disagreements right from the  days of K Karunakaran. 

“But this time, there was an exception. The entire party machinery had worked unitedly. The pandemic had come as  a boon for Pinarayi Vijayan and his government which the Congress and UDF  could not counter. Hence, Tariq’s findings are nothing but  absurd,” said Sudhakaran, a close confidant of  Chennithala.
Sudhakaran also opposed the debate taking place on removing Chennithala from the Opposition leader’s post as the latter had  discharged his duties to the best of his abilities. 

This is the second  time after Karunakaran that the ‘I’ group has decided to revolt openly  against the Congress high command. But incidentally, the rival ‘A’ camp led by Oommen Chandy also  backs Chennithala this time. However, the Congress high command may not  trust the Kerala leaders blindly any longer after the humiliating defeat in the  assembly elections. On Tuesday, K C Venugopal, party national general  secretary (organisation), appointed a five-member fact-finding  commission led by Ashok Chavan to study the poll drubbing in four states  and Puducherry.

The other members are Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent H Pala and Jothi Mani. The commission has been directed to submit its report within two  weeks. “The commission  will come up with remedial measures after holding deliberations with the  Congress candidates and senior leaders. The news on Chennithala being  packed off to New Delhi is nothing but baseless. It is like humiliating  the five-member commission as an outcome is expected only after they  submit their report before the Congress high command,” another Chennithala loyalist and Congress state vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan told TNIE.

