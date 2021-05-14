STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala extends COVID-19 curbs till May 23, triple lockdown in four districts from Sunday

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken in view of high test positivity rates in districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala lockdown, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 43,529 new cases of Covid-19, the highest on a single day so far, with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 29.75 per cent. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) remaining high in all districts, the ongoing state-wide lockdown has been extended by a week till May 23.

Triple lockdown, with stricter restrictions like no inter-district travel, cordoning off containment zones with single entry/exit point and ban on infected persons and their contacts from stepping outside their houses, will be in force in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram from May 16 (Sunday) on account of the high caseload in these districts.

Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan also said vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will begin on Monday with online registrations commencing on Saturday.Beginning Saturday, only those who have completed at least 84 days after receiving the first dose of Covishield vaccine will be allowed to take the second dose.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the latest findings that it is ideal to take the second dose of Covishield between 84 and 112 days. However, people who take Covaxin can continue to take the second dose between four and six weeks, the chief minister said.

Acknowledging the hardships people will face due to the extension of lockdown, Pinarayi said special measures are being taken by the government including continuing with the distribution of free grocery kits in June as well.

"The distribution of social welfare pension for the month of May will also be completed soon. An assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to members of various welfare fund boards," Pinarayi said.

While welfare fund boards that do not have its own funds will receive assistance from the state, BPL families without any assistance at present will be provided a one-time aid of Rs 1,000. The salary of temporary workers will be ensured during the lockdown period.

A revolving fund of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to 19,500 Kudumbashree Area Development Societies (ADS). Chief Minister's 'Sahaya Hastham' loan scheme and Resurgent Kerala loan scheme, being implemented by Kudumbashree, will receive an annual interest subsidy of Rs 93 crore and Rs 73 crore, respectively, in advance.

Three levels of locking down:

  1. The four districts will be locked down in such a manner that nobody moves in and out of the district

  2. Second lock is for containment zones in these districts

  3. Third lock at houses where patients & primary contacts live

  • Police will  take over surveillance of district borders and containment zones

  • From now on, if a person tests positive in antigen test, an RT-PCR test for confirmation is not required and the person will be considered COVID positive. Also, COVID test will not be mandatory for discharge of patients who show no symptoms after treatment

Triple lockdown explained

As the name suggests, there will be three levels of locking down

  1. First is locking down the assigned area. Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be locked down in such a manner that nobody moves in and out of the district. Surveillance on district borders will  be beefed up. Exemption will be only for emergency cases.  

  2. Second lock is for containment zones in these districts where more cases and their contacts reside. Police will cordon off such areas with single entry/exit points. Residents will be advised to stay indoors strictly.

  3. Only hospitals and medical shops will be allowed to function. As per plan, door delivery of essentials such as grocery and food need to be provided. If there are many clusters, there will be an exemption for shops selling essential items to function for designated hours as door delivery plan may not always be feasible

  4. Third lock is at houses where infected and primary contacts live. They won’t be allowed to step out till the stipulated period of quarantine is over. Police and  local body authorities will arrange door delivery of food, medicines and  grocery to these houses

Origin

  • Triple lockdown was introduced by the state police in Kasaragod last year during the first wave of COVID-19

  • In the second week of April 2020, triple lockdown was introduced in  Pallikkara, Udma, Chemmanad, Chengala, Madhur and Mogral Puthur  panchayats and Kasaragod municipality, where cases had been very high 

  • IG Vijay Sakhare who was appointed the nodal officer there promoted the idea

  • In July last year, triple lockdown was implemented in Thiruvananthapuram  district following a surge of cases mainly in coastal areas

Implementation

  • Police will take over surveillance of district borders and containment zones. Mobile  numbers of infected people and their primary contacts will be tracked for any movement outside the houses, and if noted, immediate action will be taken  

  • Government offices, private institutions and educational  institutions will be asked to close down. Exception will be only for highly essential wings

Challenges

  • When triple lockdown was introduced last year in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, daily positive cases were around 20 to 30 and total number of primary contacts was less than 300. Moreover, most of these cases were in two or three clusters, making things easier to manage

  • On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram had 4,346, Ernakulam 3,739, Thrissur 3,148 and Malappuram 3,775 new COVID-19 positive cases. These people are  spread over the district, rendering the concept of containment zones insignificant. Tracking the primary contacts of each infected person  will be a humongous exercise that will only add to the burden of the over-stressed police force 

