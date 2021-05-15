Flood alert issued in Pathanamthitta in Kerala amid rising water levels in two rivers

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In the wake of increasing water levels in the Manimala and Achankovil rivers, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood alert. According to the CWC, the water in Kallooppara (Manimala river) and Thumpamon (Achankovil river) stations has reached dangerous levels.

The Commission asked those living on the banks of these two rivers to remain vigilant. If the situation demands, they should move to relief camps.

The Pathanamthitta district is witnessing continuous rain from Friday night. Most of the low-lying areas of the district are inundated. Many trees were uprooted disrupting power supply in the rural belt of the district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has opened a camp in Pathanamthitta. The NDRF has brought two boats, each of which can carry 15 people at a time.

Team commander sub-inspector K K Ashokan said they are closely observing the situation at places like Ezhikkadu colony in Aranmula and if the situation demands camps will be opened in this area.

Pathanamthitta district administration has also opened round the clock control rooms. People can contact the control room during an emergency. Phone: 1077 (Toll free number). District emergency operation centre: 0468-2322515, 8078808915 (24 hours), 9188297112 (from 10 am to 8 pm). District collectorate: 0468-2222515.

