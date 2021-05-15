STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala actor spouse death case: Relatives allege domestic violence

The relatives, including her brother Vishnu, alleged  that Priyanka had bruises on her body due to physical assault when she returned home.

Published: 15th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relatives of actor Unni Dev's wife have raised suspicion after the  latter was found dead in her residence at Vembayam near here on Wednesday.  

Priyanka (26), was found hanging in her bedroom around 2pm after she came home this week allegedly following domestic violence from Unni. She had been at his home at Angamaly in  Ernakulam since the marriage. Unni Dev is the younger son of the late actor Rajan P Dev. 

The relatives, including her brother Vishnu, alleged  that Priyanka had bruises on her body due to physical assault when she returned home. Priyanka had filed a complaint at Vattappara police station on  Tuesday alleging domestic violence.

The next day, she was found hanging.  The relatives have filed a police complaint seeking  action against Unni for abetment of suicide and domestic  violence.  However, the police have only registered a case of  unnatural death (Section 174) of the Indian Penal Code so far. The police  are yet to begin the probe on the two complaints.  

Unni and Priyanka  got married on November 21, 2019. The relatives said it was a love  marriage after they met  at Thodupuzha. Though  they had led a happy life in the initial days, they used to quarrel with each other after Unni started selling Priyanka’s jewellery.

He had frequently demanded money  from Priyanka and her family as dowry.  “But when the family stopped  giving him money, he started assaulting her. Later, she had to return  home,” a relative said in the complaint.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unni Dev Unni Dev wife Unni Dev wife death
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp