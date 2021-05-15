Kerala actor spouse death case: Relatives allege domestic violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relatives of actor Unni Dev's wife have raised suspicion after the latter was found dead in her residence at Vembayam near here on Wednesday.

Priyanka (26), was found hanging in her bedroom around 2pm after she came home this week allegedly following domestic violence from Unni. She had been at his home at Angamaly in Ernakulam since the marriage. Unni Dev is the younger son of the late actor Rajan P Dev.

The relatives, including her brother Vishnu, alleged that Priyanka had bruises on her body due to physical assault when she returned home. Priyanka had filed a complaint at Vattappara police station on Tuesday alleging domestic violence.

The next day, she was found hanging. The relatives have filed a police complaint seeking action against Unni for abetment of suicide and domestic violence. However, the police have only registered a case of unnatural death (Section 174) of the Indian Penal Code so far. The police are yet to begin the probe on the two complaints.

Unni and Priyanka got married on November 21, 2019. The relatives said it was a love marriage after they met at Thodupuzha. Though they had led a happy life in the initial days, they used to quarrel with each other after Unni started selling Priyanka’s jewellery.

He had frequently demanded money from Priyanka and her family as dowry. “But when the family stopped giving him money, he started assaulting her. Later, she had to return home,” a relative said in the complaint.