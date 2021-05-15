STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayalis in Israel brave rockets flying above their heads everyday

Sajeesh, son of Lawrence Padickal who had been in Tel  Aviv for the past nine years working as a caregiver, said that the death of Malayali caregiver Soumya Santhosh is a rare incident.

Published: 15th May 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A man inspects the damaged wall of a residential building that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel

A man inspects the damaged wall of a residential building that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel. (Photo| AP)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: "The rockets launched by Hamas fly above our heads. We are safe in the bunker constructed in my home. When rockets are fired  from faraway places, we get alerts on the mobile phones and, at the same  time, the local alarm starts ringing," said Sajeesh Lawrence, a native of Nedumkandam in Idukki, who is working as a caregiver in war-torn Tel Aviv.

"We immediately move into the  bunker.  Such bunkers are available in public places like parks, shopping areas, playgrounds and in big buildings. The Israeli  government has also introduced an app to monitor the movement of Hamas from  the borders and alert people, which is a relief to the millions who are  staying in the city of Tel Aviv," he added.

Sajeesh, son of Lawrence Padickal who had been in Tel  Aviv for the past nine years working as a caregiver, told The New Indian Express over the phone that the death of Malayali caregiver Soumya Santhosh is a rare incident, because the country is well equipped to intercept rockets and thwart other  kinds of attack from Gaza and other border areas. 

"More than 1,700  rockets had been launched by Hamas in the past four days and a majority of them were destroyed by the Israeli defence system. However, very few were missed and these hit houses and other human intervention areas of the country," 37-year-old Sajeesh said.

"Soumya's death was also because of such an attack. Hamas has been launching rockets for the past many years and, in 2014, it mounted a strong attack and Israel retaliated. In the years after, such attacks had been very few and the  recent relaxation of restrictions in the entry into Al Aqsa  mosque had led to the massive attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliation," he added.

His wife Asha and son Alon are in the Maldives. "Buildings are constructed in the  country with features to withstand such attacks. A room of each house is constructed as a bunker. The wall of that room will be constructed in  double-layered concrete and iron windows," Sajeesh said.

"Oxygen cylinders, dry fruits, medicines and other essentials are always available in the bunker. When  a rocket is fired from the launchpad of Hamas in Gaza, the defence system automatically detects its direction and distance it will travel before hitting the target. An alert is sent to the mobile phones in the area and the local alarm set by the government administration goes off," he said.

"After hearing it, people move into the bunkers. When Hamas launches rockets, the  Iron Dome aerial defence system of Israel destroys it mid-air most of the time. Very  few are missed and these hit civilian areas," he added..

"Normally, the Israeli government does not retaliate  immediately. When it becomes a serious problem, they issue a warning to the people in the border areas of Gaza and  start retaliating. Such a retaliation is taking place," Sajeesh said.

Sajeesh's father said, "We are concerned about the developments in Israel. Sajeesh keeps saying that the people are safe there, but we are in fear."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajeesh Lawrence Israel conflict Israel violence Keralites Israel Israel Palestine tensions Gaza conflict
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp