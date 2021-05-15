Sabarimala temple reopens in Kerala for Edavom month

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened on Friday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Edavom. Ban on entry of devotees for darshan was reimposed at the temple during the monthly poojas as part of COVID-19 restrictions. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti opened the sreekovil at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

Routine poojas and rituals, including Ganapathi homam, usha pooja, irupathionnu kalasam, uchcha pooja, deeparadhana and athazha pooja, will be performed on all the five days. Timing of the temple poojas will be rescheduled on all the five days with effect from Saturday.