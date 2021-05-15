STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Strange quarantine rule: Saudi-bound Keralites stuck in Maldives

A majority of the stranded passengers from Kerala have gone there under the 'Saudi quarantine via Maldives' package of travel agencies.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

quarantine facility

A paid quarantine facility.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

OZHIKODE: A bizarre quarantine rule has got many Saudi Arabia-bound Keralites stuck in the Maldives, the transit point. The unexpected overstay in the island country has resulted in many of them losing jobs, besides paying exorbitant resort bills.

The strange rule states that a Covid negative person cannot leave the resort unless all occupants in the resort/hotel test negative for the infection. It is not clear whether the new rule is enforced by the Maldives government or by the resorts themselves to fleece the transit passengers and make a quick buck.

A majority of the stranded passengers from Kerala have gone there under the 'Saudi quarantine via Maldives' package of travel agencies, costing Rs 1.15 lakh per person for 14-day quarantine, food and RT-PCR test expenses in the island country.

"My flight was on May 11. I had tested negative in the RT-PCR test done after completing the two-week  quarantine in a resort here. But on May 10, the resort people told me that I couldn't board the flight as four others staying in another resort apartment were positive. I have neither shared a room nor interacted with any one of them. I missed the flight. My entry visa to Saudi Arabia will expire on May 18. Now, I have  been asked to take another two-week quarantine here. I can't join duty on time and I will lose my job," lamented a Keralite stuck in the Maldives.

The resort staff had asked him to pay another Rs 43,000 towards food expenses for the next 14 days or  leave. He says that there are many such Keralites stuck in other resorts in various islands of the country as well. 

"The cheapest Kerala-Saudi Arabia air fare during normal time is Rs 20,000. But due to Covid second wave, Saudi Arabia has suspended direct flights from India, forcing us to take the transit routes through the Maldives, Nepal and Bahrain. On a daily basis, flights from various countries were being suspended, so I opted to fly through the Maldives shelling out more than Rs 1 lakh. It's only for saving my employment and visa that I dared to travel in such a difficult time. Now  I have landed in a much bigger crisis without a single rupee in hand to spend," he  said.

As days pass, the stranded people also fear that the Saudi government will change the arrival rule any moment considering the soaring number of Covid cases. 

MP intervenes

Meanwhile, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan has brought the issue to the notice of the Union External Affairs Ministry  and Indian High Commissioner in the Maldives. "Some of those stuck there had been allowed to go after they questioned the new rule. It meant the rule is a flexible one. Hence, immediate
diplomatic interference is needed to save our people suffering in the Maldives," the MP pointed out in his letter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quarantine rule Maldives saudi arabia Keralites
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp