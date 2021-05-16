STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID warriors: Kerala postmaster delivers service in times of strife after work hours

A postmaster with the Thrikkannapuram post office, the 32-year-old engages in voluntary services after his work at noon everyday.

Published: 16th May 2021

Shareef Cheriyodath

Shareef Cheriyodath indulges in disinfecting various buildings after his work as a postmaster. (Photo| EPS)

By Vishnuprasad K P 
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Sincere prayers and blessings are the only favours I accept from people during this pandemic," says Shareef Cheriyodath, a native of Naduvattom, who has so far helped families and health department bury bodies of seven COVID patients and disinfect around 120 houses and government offices in the area.

A postmaster with the Thrikkannapuram post office, the 32-year-old engages in voluntary services after his work at noon. Every day. "Usually, the family members of deceased COVID patients will have to go for compulsory quarantine. So, they choose to stay away from burial. However, some family members also seek a responsible person to be a part of the burial process with the health workers," he says.

"In such situations, I take up the responsibility. Sometimes, I join other volunteers to conduct the burial as per the instructions from the health department. So far, I have taken part in seven burials of COVID patients in my area," he added.

Shareef also helps disinfect houses, banks and government offices. He has also purchased a machine worth Rs 30,000 to take up disinfection assignments. "My services for people and government authorities are completely free. However, I charge a small fee from them for purchasing disinfectants as I cannot afford the cost of materials needed for the work," he says.

He has been an active social worker since 2011. To start with, he worked alongside one of his brothers, Ali Valiyaparambil, who helps people conduct burials and does related work for free. "I also help cancer patients with complex health issues and are staying alone in their houses. Since the virus outbreak, I have started to focus more on pandemic-related services. I too tested positive for the virus. The health of my family members is my only concern during these voluntary activities. If I get infected, chances are high that my family members too contract the infection," he added.

Shareef takes all precautions including wearing PPE kits while offering his voluntary services. His family comprises his mother Ayisha (65), wife Fathima Hafeefa (23) and sons Muhammed Rayyan, three, and Rizan Sherif (five months).

