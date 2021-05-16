STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Good samaritans across Kerala take COVID-19 in stride

Be it bidding COVID victims a dignified farewell, distribution of essentials or blood donation, the Sahrudaya Samaritans are just a call away for assistance.

Published: 16th May 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of Sahrudaya Samaritans in PPE kits

Volunteers of Sahrudaya Samaritans in PPE kits. (Photo| EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Amid the gloom of an unrelenting pandemic, several kind hearts across Kerala are braving personal risks to be at the forefront of the COVID battle. Sheer humanitarian concern spurs them towards selfless service day after day.

Be it bidding COVID victims a dignified farewell, distribution of essentials or blood donation, the Sahrudaya Samaritans are just a call away for assistance. This, at a time when families of those who passed away at their homes are reluctant to touch or handle the bodies of their loved ones. 

Antony MT, a social worker residing at Kadamakkudy in Kochi, recounts instances of handling dead bodies, kitted up in PPEs, for over five or six hours. The fear of infecting his four children and elderly parents grips him every waking moment. 

Waking up one morning, 80-year-old Kunjumon had sat up in his bed and collapsed to the floor. He had tested positive last month along with his family, including two sons and a daughter and their children. When he passed away at his residence in Cheranalloor, his family members were scared to touch the body or lay it straight. The volunteers from Sahrudaya were called in. 

"The sight when we reached the house was shocking - the body was lying on the ground, with legs bent. We struggled to straighten it. We made all preparation for cremation, from dressing to wrapping the body in PPE, before taking the body to the crematorium. It is a heartbreaking sight to watch loved ones unable to touch or stand close to the deceased," Antony said. 

Lakshmi S, mother of a 27-year-old who died of COVID in Kochi, was devastated when her son's body was brought home in an ambulance. He was under treatment at a private hospital for a week. When his face was shown to the family, Lakshmi, though COVID positive, could not even touch or kiss her son, wrapped in plastic, for one last time. 

"During the first wave too, we were actively engaged in cremating and burying the dead. Now, the fear in the hearts of people has also increased. But it is the confidence and support given by people and fellow volunteers that keeps us going," said Antony. 

There are around 1,500 volunteers in the team of Sahrudaya Samaritans under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, assisting in the battle against COVID.

They volunteer in various regions across the state, including Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam. "We also deliver food kits and essential items, including medicines. In rural areas, there are 20-30 volunteers in a unit to handle any situation," said P Lalachan, social worker and programme coordinator.

According to Fr Joseph Koluthuvallil, the director, Sahrudaya tries to cater to all needs of those suffering because of the pandemic. "Recently, we supplied oxygen cylinders to a family, in Kalamassery, who were struggling to get cylinders when they shifted to their home from the hospital," said Fr Koluthuvallil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sahrudaya Samaritans COVID warriors COVID19 Coronavirus Kerala COVID burials COVID burials
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp