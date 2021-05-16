STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Stay alert while handling cases of radioactive material: Kerala DGP to officers

State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued the directive on April 14, which has warned police to be alert while handling such cases.

Published: 16th May 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After it was found that a police team had failed to follow certain safety measures while seizing a consignment of what is claimed to be enriched uranium earlier this year, the police department has come out with a directive briefing its personnel on the procedures that need to be followed while dealing with radioactive materials like uranium.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued the directive on April 14, which has warned police to be alert while handling such cases.

It was in January that the team received a tip-off that a Tamil Nadu-based gang had sold a consignment containing radioactive material to a youngster in the state with the claim that it will fetch crores of rupees in the international market. 

According to a police official, autorickshaw driver Prasanthmon T (30), of Valliyakulam was smart enough to recognise the gravity of the situation after he did a Google search and found out that uranium was a radioactive material used in atomic reactors. 

"I overhead a conversation between my friends about a consignment. I wasn’t sure if it was uranium or iridium. So I did a Google search and found that the said material was highly radioactive and harmful to living beings. I immediately alerted the police," Prasanthmon told The New Indian Express.

He said he decided to inform the police to save his friend from getting trapped in a serious crime racket if the material was actually uranium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Loknath Behera Uranium Radioactive material
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp