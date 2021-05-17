STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Central University of Kerala suspends assistant professor for calling BJP-RSS 'proto-fascist organisation'

In an online class on April 19, he also questioned the central government's decision to export covid vaccines when the country's demands were not met.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Central University of Kerala on Monday suspended an assistant professor who, in an online class on 'Fascism and Nazism', called the RSS and the BJP proto-fascist organisation.

Vice-chancellor H Venkateshwarlu suspended Dr Gilbert Sebastian, an assistant professor in the Department of International Relations and Politics, pending an enquiry.

Earlier, he had set up a three-member internal committee to look into the allegations of misconduct against the faculty member.

The committee members were Prof K P Suresh, dean (Academics), Prof M S John of the Department of IR and Politics and controller of examination Dr Muraleedharan Nambiar.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the RSS, has threatened mass protest if the VC did not take action against the faculty member.

The university had also got a complaint from A Vinod Karuvarakundu, a member of the National Monitoring Committee on Education (SCs, STs, Persons with Special Needs and Minority Education) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development in connection with his online class.

He alleged Dr Sebastain tried to "instill hatred and poison" in the minds of the first-semester MA students against the democratically elected government headed by Narendra Modi.

In the online class held on April 19, Dr Sebastain said: "The RSS and its affiliate organisation, together called as the Sangh Parivar meaning the Sangh family (including the BJP) in India can also be considered proto-fascist".

Proto-fascist movements are those influenced by classical fascist organisations.

He added that, Spain under General Franco, Portugal under Salazar, Argentina under Juan Peron, Chile under Pinoche, the apartheid regime in South Africa, and the Hutu ultranationalist and supremacist movement of Rwanda in the early 1990s could be considered proto-fascist, and posed a question whether India under Narendra Modi since 2014 was one.

In the same class, the assistant professor also criticised the government for exporting vaccines at a time when the country's vaccine needs were not met. "That shows their patriotism," he said.

His PowerPoint slides and audio of the class were made public.

Student organisations such as the CPM's Students Federation of India and the Congress's National Students Union of India defended Dr Sebastian saying any action against him would amount to infringing on the academic freedom of teachers and students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central University of Kerala assistant professor suspended BJP RSS fascism
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp