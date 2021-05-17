STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala playing endgame, next Opposition leader to be known tomorrow

Though Ramesh Chennithala is trying all tricks up his sleeve to continue in the post, a majority of new Congress legislators is keen on choosing V D Satheesan as his successor
 

Published: 17th May 2021 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress would select its next legislative party leader at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs which will be overseen by the two central party observers, Mallikarjun Kharge and V Vaithilingam, on  Tuesday. Though the  incumbent Ramesh Chennithala is trying all tricks up his sleeve to  continue in office, the majority of the new legislators are keen on choosing 56-year-old V D Satheesan as his successor. 

Kharge, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Vaithilingam, MP from Puducherry, will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning to hold  deliberations with the party’s 21 elected members on their choice of the next CLP leader. Despite the murmurs within the party against  Chennithala, he remains unfazed. Chennithala’s stand is that he had  proved himself as the best Opposition leader the state has ever seen.  But unfortunately, it did not help the UDF in garnering votes which, he  feels, was not his fault as there were undercurrents in favour of the LDF  which the Opposition could not gauge in advance. 

The Congress high  command is also keen to see a change of guard at the state party and  CLP so that the beleaguered party workers smarting under the severe poll drubbing can be energised. “Unfortunately,  Chennithala is not seeing it that way. He is confident of reviving the party  and UDF in the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024. Chennithala has so  far not confided to his loyalists that he is not in the race for the CLP leadership which reveals his keen desire to cling on to power,”  a senior newly elected MLA told TNIE.

It is reliably learnt that  Satheesan who has been a legislator from Paravoor for five consecutive  terms has got the silent blessings of the Congress high command. Apart  from senior Congress MLAs like Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, P T  Thomas and K Babu, who all belong to the ‘A’ group, the remaining  MLAs, mostly youths, including Peravur MLA Sunny Joseph are expected  to rally behind Satheesan. The young MLAs feel that people have not  believed the words of Chennithala, which resulted in the humiliating  poll defeat. They feel that a change is imminent or else, it would  affect the party’s revival adversely.

“If the Congress and UDF have to  bounce back, a generational shift has to be effected in the form of  a vibrant leader like Satheesan as the next CLP leader. Hope and  confidence should be instilled in the minds of the people and party  workers. Among the 21 MLAs, 14 of them are youngsters who are likely  to support Satheesan,” a young Congress MLA told TNIE. The interesting factor is that senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who  heads the ‘A’ group, has kept mum on the whole issue. His group  members are also perplexed by his silence. He has not proposed anyone’s name  including that of his loyalist, 71-year-old Thiruvanchoor, who has been a seven-term MLA. A source close to Oommen Chandy told TNIE  that he will abide by whatever decision the central leadership takes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennithala
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp