STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cyclone Tauktae: Rain abates, but misery continues; 4,712 in camps in Kerala

Though the cyclone has moved away from the Kerala region, the state will  witness moderate rain on Monday. 

Published: 17th May 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushes into a house following the sea attack near Kannamaly in Ernakulam on Sunday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two days of incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, the showers abated in the state on Sunday. However, rough sea continued to batter the state’s coastline, damaging several houses. Though the cyclone has moved away from the Kerala region, the state will  witness moderate rain on Monday. 

Meanwhile, several people were forced to take shelter in relief camps after the rough sea flooded and destroyed their homes. So far, 141 relief camps have been opened across the state, sheltering 4,712 people from 1,300 families.

As the squally weather prevailing in the Arabian Sea is set to continue till Tuesday, the ban enforced on fishing activities will be in effect till further notice. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the state witnessed extreme rainfall till Sunday morning. However, the rain subsided later in the day. 

A woman died when a coconut tree fell on her following strong winds in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. The deceased is Kandal Mithal Yashoda, 71, of Arikkulam in Koyilandy. Till 8.30am on Sunday, Mahe recorded the highest rainfall of 24cm, followed by Vadakara (23 cm), Vythiri(21cm) and Taliparamba and Thalassery (17cm each).

The highest rainfall in the day time (till 5.30pm) was recorded in Kozhikode (5cm). Meanwhile, a fishing boat that was reported missing after it left from Beypore port, was located in New Mangalore port. All 15 fishermen in the boat are safe, said authorities.

Yellow alert
The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, on Monday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp