Cyclone Tauktae: Rain abates, but misery continues; 4,712 in camps in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two days of incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, the showers abated in the state on Sunday. However, rough sea continued to batter the state’s coastline, damaging several houses. Though the cyclone has moved away from the Kerala region, the state will witness moderate rain on Monday.

Meanwhile, several people were forced to take shelter in relief camps after the rough sea flooded and destroyed their homes. So far, 141 relief camps have been opened across the state, sheltering 4,712 people from 1,300 families.

As the squally weather prevailing in the Arabian Sea is set to continue till Tuesday, the ban enforced on fishing activities will be in effect till further notice. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the state witnessed extreme rainfall till Sunday morning. However, the rain subsided later in the day.

A woman died when a coconut tree fell on her following strong winds in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. The deceased is Kandal Mithal Yashoda, 71, of Arikkulam in Koyilandy. Till 8.30am on Sunday, Mahe recorded the highest rainfall of 24cm, followed by Vadakara (23 cm), Vythiri(21cm) and Taliparamba and Thalassery (17cm each).

The highest rainfall in the day time (till 5.30pm) was recorded in Kozhikode (5cm). Meanwhile, a fishing boat that was reported missing after it left from Beypore port, was located in New Mangalore port. All 15 fishermen in the boat are safe, said authorities.

Yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in all districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, on Monday