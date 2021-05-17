STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shadow cabinet urges Kerala government to limit ministers to 14

It blames coalition politics for the gradual rise in the number of ministers in Kerala.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shadow Cabinet, a voluntary initiative to evaluate the state cabinet, has urged the new government to limit the number of ministers to 14 and to avoid political appointments in their personal staff.“Kerala’s total public debt, including guarantees, would come to around Rs 3.26 lakh crore. Covid-19 has further strained the state finances and the new government could set a model in expenditure control by limiting the number of ministers to 14. Apparently, the LDF leadership has spoiled the opportunity, if reports on the new cabinet having 21 ministers are true,” says John Joseph, a core committee member of Shadow Cabinet.

It blames coalition politics for the gradual rise in the number of ministers in Kerala. The number rose when all coalition partners, even those with a single MLA, were given ministership by both the LDF and the UDF. Considering the total number of MLAs, 140, a 14-member cabinet is sufficient for the state if the portfolios are divided judiciously, says the Shadow Cabinet committee.Another suggestion put forward by the committee is to avoid political appointments in ministers’ personal staff.

“As per the prevailing norms, the chief minister, opposition leader and chief whip can appoint 30 personal staffers. Ministers and those with Cabinet ranks can appoint 20 each. Around 490 persons in total. A good majority of them would be party workers and relatives of ministers,” says John Joseph. All of them are eligible for a salary and pension on par with government employees of the same rank. 

“The state could save a huge sum every year if these appointments are by way of deputation from government employees. The central government and many state governments are doing that. It is a sham for the state to follow an undemocratic and non-transparent system in these appointments,” he adds. Dr J Prabhash, former pro-vice-chancellor of the Kerala University, says it is high time the state limited the number of ministers and Cabinet-rank appointments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shadow cabinet 14 ministers
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp