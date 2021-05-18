STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid second wave claims lives of 155 Catholic priests, including 38 Keralites

The most number of fatalities was reported in Thrissur archdiocese  of Syro-Malabar Church where eight priests had died of Covid-19. 

Published: 18th May 2021 06:44 AM

File photo of priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could emerge as a matter of serious concern, as many as 155 Catholic priests and three bishops of various dioceses in the  country died after they contracted Covid-19 during the raging second  wave of the pandemic in the last one-and-a-half months. Of them, 38 priests were from Kerala. 

The most number of fatalities was reported in Thrissur archdiocese  of Syro-Malabar Church where eight priests had died of Covid-19. In  the wake of this worsening scenario, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference  of India (CBCI) had issued guidelines to ensure the safety of priests on  May 5, said Fr Jervis D’Souza, deputy secretary-general of CBCI. The  Kerala Catholic  Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will issue fresh guidelines after its three-day virtual conference to be held from June 1 to 3. 

The list of deceased priests includes  religious and diocesan priests working for India’s three ritual Catholic  churches — Latin, Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara. Fr Suresh Mathew, editor of ‘Indian Currents’ who had compiled the list, said, “The number of priests who died is higher than  the national average of Covid deaths and we should undertake an in-depth study into  the reasons for these deaths.

I wanted to know the number of priests who had died in the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Hence, I began compiling the  list of priests who died. I approached the deputy  secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India and got  the statistics.” 

He added that many priests who died were in  their 40s. He has also sent the list to each individual bishop in India  to ensure the safety of the priests. Fr Jacob Palakkappilly, deputy  secretary, KCBC, said the situation needs to be addressed. “Many  priests died of Covid-19  in the country due to the nature of  their  work,  They need to attend the services.  Since we can’t dissuade them from  the services, KCBC had already instructed them to do it adhering to the  Covid-19 protocol.

But sadly, many priests tested positive and some of  them died of the disease. In North Indian states, the situation is  much worse as young  priests too have died there. The priests who died in Kerala are mostly elders. However, we are committed to the  safety of priests and we will  issue fresh guidelines for the priests after the conference,” he said.  Recently, four priests of CSI South Kerala diocese died of Covid-19 after they attended an annual retreat at  Munnar in Idukki last month.

Catholic priests Keralites Covid second wave
