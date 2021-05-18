Congress leader files complaint against LDF state committee for violating Covid norms

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Congress has lodged a police complaint against the gathering of Left front leaders for the LDF state committee meeting and subsequent cake-cutting by CM-designate Pinarayi Vijayan at the AKG Centre on Monday.

The complaint filed by Thiruvananthapuram DCC vice-president M Muneer before the state police chief alleged that 16 senior politicians, including Pinarayi, took part in the function without following social distancing norms even as the district was being placed under triple lockdown.

He said all sort of assembly of people has been banned in the district and travel permission was given only for those engaged in emergency services and medical patients. He also urged the police to register cases against the leaders under IPC 188 , Disaster Management Act and the State Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.