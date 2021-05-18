Kerala cadre IAS officer EK Majhi passes away due to Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: E K Majhi, Kerala cadre IAS officer who was on central deputation as Additional Secretary in Department of Food and Public Distribution, died due to Covid in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He was under treatment in a private hospital for the last few days after he was diagnosed with Covid.

The 1989 batch IAS officer and an Assam native, Majhi had served as Thiruvananthapuram district collector, revenue department principal secretary and agriculture department secretary before being posted in central deputation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over his death.