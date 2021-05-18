STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala cadre IAS officer EK Majhi passes away due to Covid

Majhi had served as Thiruvananthapuram district collector, revenue department principal secretary and agriculture department secretary before being posted in central deputation. 

Published: 18th May 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

E K Majhi

E K Majhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: E K Majhi, Kerala cadre IAS officer who was on central deputation as Additional Secretary in Department of Food and Public Distribution, died due to Covid in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

He was under treatment in a private hospital for the last few days after he was diagnosed with Covid. 

The 1989 batch IAS officer and an Assam native, Majhi had served as Thiruvananthapuram district collector, revenue department principal secretary and agriculture department secretary before being posted in central deputation. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over his death.

Comments(1)

  • Pradip Kumar Nath
    The 1989 batch IAS officer and an Assam native - WRONG. Edwin Kulbhusan Majhi is from Sundargarh, Odisha. Shri Majhi’s father, Late Ignace Majhi was Bar at Law from London. He was a Minister of Law and Irrigation Departments in the Odisha Government during the post-Emergency period. He happens to be a Classmate of my y batchmates in Economics Honours, GM College in Sambalpur. Odisha. Shri Majhi was in 1980 1982 Intermediate Arts in Sundargarh College(Odisha). He is a Native of Village/P.O.: Chattasargi; Dist.: Sundargarh. OUR HEARTFELT Condolence.
    9 hours ago reply
