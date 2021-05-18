STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition UDF decides to boycott swearing in of Pinarayi govt, will watch it virtually

The LDF has decided to invite 140 MLAs, 20 MPs and party workers with a total capacity of 500 invitees. This had drawn flak from a cross section of people including celebrities and the common man.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership has decided not to attend the swearing in of the second Pinarayi government. Taking a dig at Chief Minister elect Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to hold a mega event of 500 people attending the swearing in at Central Stadium on Thursday when Thiruvananthapuram district is undergoing a triple lockdown, UDF convener M M Hassan said the Opposition will watch the “virtual” swearing in from the confines of their homes.

ALSO READ: Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped as CPM picks new faces in cabinet, CM's son-in-law included

Despite getting flak from various quarters, Pinarayi had decided to go ahead with the mega swearing in ceremony programme at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday at 3:30 pm. The General Administration Department is making arrangements to issue 500 passes to the invitees. It was at this juncture that the UDF decided to boycott the mega event. The UDF leadership was of the opinion that the LDF government should have held a simple programme attended by ministers alone. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Hassan informed that none of the UDF leaders will be attending the swearing in programme.

"We are not boycotting the programme, but abiding by what the Chief Minister elect had requested. He had asked that the swearing in programme should be watched on the television which led us to decide to watch it virtually," said Hassan.

The LDF has decided to invite 140 MLAs, 20 MPs and party workers with a total capacity of 500 invitees. This had drawn flak from a cross section of people including celebrities and the common man when ordinary citizens are confined to their homes due to the triple lockdown enforced in four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram. But on Monday, Pinarayi maintained that 500 is not a large number which triggered further debate on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan UDF LDF Kerala
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp