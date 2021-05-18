STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parole to Abhaya case convicts: CBI not amused

Agency has sought details of proceedings regarding the decision from prisons dept

Sister Abhaya murder case is the longest-running murder investigation in Kerala. She was found dead on March 27, 1992 in a water well in St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. Initially, the investigation team termed the murder as suicide but later the CBI took up the case but the reason of her death is still unknown.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not impressed by the release of Abhaya murder case convicts — Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy — on parole, the CBI has sought “details of the proceedings” regarding the decision from the prisons department.

Imprisoned for life, the two were among 1,500-odd prisoners released on a 90-day parole last week by the prisons department as part of its efforts to decongest prisons amid a virulent second wave of Covid. Though department sources maintained that the two were released on the basis of a Supreme Court verdict of 2020, the move drew criticism as they were in prison for just five months after being held guilty for the murder of a nun 28 years ago. However, the CBI — which probed the case — appeared least amused as they were not informed by the state government of the move. 

“The state government might have interpreted the Supreme Court order on decongestion in its own manner. We are yet to get a copy of the order granting them parole or the details of the proceedings followed by the high-powered committee that took the decision. It was imperative that our response be sought before the decision was taken,” said a CBI source. 

CBI sources pointed out the state government has not responded so far to the central agency’s request for the details. In other states, like Maharashtra, the bail pleas of murder accused were turned down by the courts though they were moved on the basis of the Supreme Court directive on prison decongestion, said a source.

