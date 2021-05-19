STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Healthcare fraternity shocked over Shailaja's exclusion

The decision to leave out Health Minister K K Shailaja from the second Pinarayi  Vijayan government has left healthcare workers in a state of utter shock and disbelief.  

Published: 19th May 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The decision to leave out Health Minister KK Shailaja from the second Pinarayi  Vijayan government has left healthcare workers in a state of utter shock and disbelief. Regardless of politics, no one thought that there was even a remote chance of the flagbearer of state’s healthcare system being dropped after the huge mandate secured by her. 

“Until Shailaja took over as health minister, I hadn’t worked with such a capable minister. She didn’t behave like a superior. Through her intervention, Shailaja ensured two things — public convenience and work assessment,” said R L Saritha, former Director of Health Services (DHS), who had worked beside Shailaja during the Nipah outbreak and Covid. “Shailaja  was a minister who was thorough with the issues at hand and she had  a scientific temper,” reminisced Saritha, who was one of the woman faces of the health department under Shailaja ‘s watch.

A nurse working at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital said that she was shocked on hearing the news of Shailaja’s omission. “This is most unfortunate,” said the nurse, who requested anonymity.

Sheena K P, 39, Nursing Officer, Grade I, KMCH, said, “It is a political decision and as a citizen, I keep faith in the decision. Handling the Nipah and Covid outbreak through timely action and intervention helped Kerala ride out the tough times.”

Tinku Joseph, 36, department of pulmonary medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, said,”I expected Shailaja teacher to be given a second term as Health Minister. But, the  list of ministers in the new cabinet brought disappointment.” According to Abraham Varghese, former president, IMA Kerala, the move to replace Shailaja with a new face is not a smart one.

Shailaja’s omission proved a shocker for Sajeesh Puthur,  husband of nurse Lini Puthusserry, who had died of Nipah in 2018. “Personally I feel sad. It was unexpected. She always found time to call up and enquire about our well-being. My kids were happy to speak to their ‘teacher aunty,” said Sajeesh.

Shimna Azeez, public health activist, said Shailaja was par excellence as health minister. “She led the health department in an exemplary manner. But I take the decision to drop her as a positive one. Perhaps, we may find another performer, a real leader in the next health minister,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Shailaja LDF
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp