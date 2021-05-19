STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KK Shailaja: Rock star performer now a party liability

Not surprisingly, K K Shailaja was projected as the state’s first probable woman chief minister.

K K Shailaja

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the past 16 months, she had been the face of Kerala before the world. Widely hailed as a raock star minister for her unparalleled performance as health minister and exceptional handling of the pandemic, she was internationally appreciated as the woman behind the famed Kerala model of public health. 

She had led Kerala’s fight against Covid-19, winning accolades from across the globe. She was the first to set up a Covid control room even before the country had its first case reported in Kerala last January. Taking a cue from the state’s successful fight against Nipah three years ago, Kerala implemented its unique ways of contact tracing, and later launched the Break the Chain campaign. 

Not surprisingly, K K Shailaja was projected as the state’s first probable woman chief minister. Two weeks ago poll results emphasised her popularity once again as she romped home with the highest ever victory margin in the state’s history. None of these, however, seems to have impressed her political bosses in the CPM. While critics allege that the decision of CPM once again exposed the party’s and Pinarayi Vijayan’s mysogynic attitude, the party chose to brush it aside. A section of political observers felt that her elevation to global fame may have something to do with her exclusion. 

Months before the election itself there were indications that she could be sidelined. And she was one of the first to realise the same. She has always expressed resentment whenever projected as a probable woman CM candidate. In fact, it was Shailaja who first began daily briefings on Covid situation through media, thus instilling a sense of calm among people. Interestingly, very soon Pinarayi took over the mantle from her, thereby raising many an eyebrow. Often it appeared that her bagging the limelight too often could  have led to her being sidelined within the government. 

Though the party got its way in keeping her at bay, it’ll be difficult to justify the same before the public. Speaking to the media later, Shailaja was brief in her response and said she accepts party decision. “What could she have done? There were opinions within the party that she should continue. But the party has taken a decision, and she’ll have to abide by the same. Whether keeping her away will send out a wrong message among the masses or not, is for the party to ponder upon,” said sources close to her.  

Political commentator N M Pearson termed the party decision to keep her away unfortunate. “It seems, the CPM is not listening to the people’s voice. If they are looking for a generation shift, won’t it be applicable to the team leader as well?” he asked. With Pinarayi set for his second term on Thursday, undoubtedly filling the shoes of this ‘rock star minister’ could prove to be the biggest challenge before Pinarayi & Co. 

