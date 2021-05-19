STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi CPM’s lone old face, CPI too chooses fresh hands

Shailaja’s exclusion sets tongues wagging, all 11 ministers from CPM fresh faces; Pinarayi meets governor and stakes claim to form new government

Published: 19th May 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 01:45 PM

P Sreeramakrishnan and M B Rajesh raises his fist before the reporters in front of the AKG Centre after the CPM state committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

P Sreeramakrishnan and M B Rajesh raises his fist before the reporters in front of the AKG Centre after the CPM state committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to be sworn in on Thursday will have one noticeable absence. Health Minister K K Shailaja, the one minister who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala’s fight against Nipah and later Covid-19, won’t be part of Pinarayi 2.0. 

The CPM on Tuesday sprang a surprise by selecting all freshers as ministers from the party, except for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While Shailaja, who was almost sure to make it to the cabinet, was excluded, senior woman leader Professor R Bindu, wife of CPM secretary in charge and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan, and DYFI national president P A Mohammed Riyas, son-in-law of CM Pinarayi, found places in the cabinet. The CPI too finalised its four ministers in the cabinet. With this, the second Pinarayi government will have three woman ministers. 

On Tuesday evening, Pinarayi met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and staked claim to form the new government. He also handed over the official letter of the Left front electing him as the legislative party leader. The CPM state committee which met here on Tuesday chose Pinarayi as the legislative party leader. The party decided to go for an absolute generational shift in the case of ministers and decided not to exempt Shailaja alone. 

The decision has invited criticism from different corners. Though a few leaders felt Shailaja should have been given another term, the party was adamant in its stand. While Shailaja has been made party whip, T P Ramakrishnan has been elected the legislative party secretary. In addition to Shailaja, ministers M M Mani, T P Ramakrishnan, A C Moideen and Kadakampally Surendran were also dropped. Though there were reports that former minister K T Jaleel could be considered for the post of assembly speaker, the party chose M B Rajesh. Though Shailaja was dropped, two women have found a place in the cabinet -- Irinjalakuda MLA Prof Bindu and Aranmula MLA Veena George. 

CHITTAYAM DEPUTY SPEAKER 
The CPI too finalised its four ministers in the second Pinarayi government. Cherthala MLA P Prasad, Ollur MLA K Rajan, Chadayamangalam MLA J Chinchurani and Nedumangad MLA G R Anil are the party’s ministerial nominees. Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar has been finalised as the party nominee for deputy speaker.

The party state executive proposed the names which were later ratified at the state council. Though the portfolio allocation is yet to begin, it’s learnt that the CPI has almost finalised portfolios of party ministers. While K Rajan may get Revenue, Agriculture is likely to go to P Prasad. G R Anil will be the new minister for food and civil supplies. The party’s lone woman minister, Chinjurani, will get Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development. The CPI has almost agreed to hand over the forest portfolio to accommodate the new parties in the front. 

