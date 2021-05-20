STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A song and solemn oaths: Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM for second term with 20-member team

A video album “Nava Kerala geethanjali” featuring 52 leading singers and musicians was played on the 140-feet giant wall behind the podium before the ceremony commenced

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scripting a new chapter in the the history of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second consecutive term along with 20 ministers at a simple ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pinarayi Vijayan and the new ministers at the function organised adhering to Covid protocol.

Pinarayi Vijayan was the first to take the oath of office and secrecy, followed by senior ministers representing other parties in the coalition. The others followed in alphabetical order. The Cabinet members sworn in include K Radhakrishan, M V Govindan, K.N. Balagopal, P Rajeeve, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, Saji Cheriyan, Veena George, P A Mohammed Riyas and R Bindu from CPM; V Abdurahman, CPM- backed Independent; K Rajan, P Prasad, G R Anil and J Chinchu Rani from CPI; AK Saseendran from Nationalist Congress Party; K. Krishnankutty from Janata Dal (S); Roshy Augustine of Kerala Congress (M); Antony Raju of Janathipatya Kerala Congress; and Ahamed Devarkovil from the Indian National League (INL).

All ministers took the solemn oath except Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, Antony Raju, V Abdurahman, Ahamed Devarkovil and Veena George who took oath in the name of God. Except Vijayan, Radhakrishnan, Krishnankutty and Saseendran, all other ministers are new faces. The function held at the Central stadium adhering to COVID protocol was attended by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, party Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, ministers in the last term, leaders of LDF coalition partners, legislators and socio-cultural leaders like Vellappally Nateshan and Guru Rathnam Njana Thapaswi etc.

A video album “Nava Kerala geethanjali” featuring 52 leading singers and musicians was played on the 140-feet giant wall behind the podium before the ceremony commenced. Earlier in the day, Left leaders including Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister-designates and the Speaker candidate visited the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs' memorial at Alappuzha to offer floral tributes as part of a decades-old custom.

UDF legislators abstained from the function in view of the rising Covid cases, but claimed that they watched it virtually. After the swearing-in, the Chief Minister and Ministers left for the Raj Bhavan for the customary high tea hosted by the Governor. It will be followed by the first Cabinet meeting of the newly sworn in minister at the Secretariat later in the day.

