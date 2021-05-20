STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man among dead in ONGC barge accident during cyclone off Mumbai coast

While 37 bodies have been recovered so far, the search is still on for 38 people

Published: 20th May 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jomish Joseph Punnamthanam, 35, hailed from Eachome in Panamaram Grama Panchayat in Wayanad district (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (WAYANAD): A Keralite has been confirmed dead in the ONGC barge accident due to the cyclone off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jomish Joseph Punnamthanam, 35, a resident of Eachome in Panamaram Grama Panchayat, Wayanad district. Relatives of Jomish have received a confirmation message about his death.

Jomish was an employee of Bosted Control and Electricals. Employees of ONGC, who were engaged in oil mining work in Mumbai, were injured in the cyclone. Three barges were in place at the time of the mishap. One of the barges sank completely. Most of the dead were reported in the submerged barge.

While 37 bodies have been recovered so far, the search is still on for 38 people. The P3-5 barge sank 35 miles off the coast of Mumbai. The Navy's rescue team also found two other barges that were submerged during a strong storm and waves. It is reported that all the employees in these barges are safe.

