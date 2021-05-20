Kerala reports 15 black fungus cases, Pinarayi says no cause for undue worry

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mucormycosis , the rare fungal infection being reported across the country as a fallout of Covid-19, is affecting the lives of people in Kerala as well. As many as 15 cases of the disease, commonly known as black fungus, have so far been reported from various hospitals in the state, including Thiruvanathapuram and Kottayam medical college hospitals. A 50-year-old man residing in Kochi was confirmed with black fungus infection on Tuesday. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 and got discharged two weeks back.

Subsequently, he sought treatment at a private hospital in Kochi as his face started swelling. He had to undergo an immediate surgery of sinus so as to prevent the infection from spreading to his eyes. According to the doctors who treated him, he was highly diabetic and also had kidney issues. In another such incident, a 62-year-old man in Tirur, Malappuram, was diagnosed with the infection. As a result, his left eye had to be removed surgically. Black fungus infection has been reported from Kollam as well.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection which affects immunity-compromised people. It has been widely reported among those battling Covid-19 and those who had recently recovered from the disease in many parts of the country. The fungus can damage any organ, but most commonly sinus, eyes, lungs and brains. “So far, 15 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state.

The rare fungal infection is found among those with uncontrolled diabetes and those who underwent organ transplantations. Black fungus is not a communicable disease and, therefore, there is no undue cause for worry. However, treatment should be provided at the earliest,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his evening media briefing on Wednesday. The black fungus had claimed over 50 lives in Maharashtra during the first wave of the pandemic.

There is a spurt in mucormycosis cases now all over India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to experts, those administered high dosage of steroids and Tocilizumab tabs, as also those with uncontrolled diabetes, are more prone to the fungal attack. “The fungus is very common in the environment and the infection happens because the body’s inherent immunity is suppressed with medications like high-dose steroids. said Dr Anup R Warrier, Kochi-based infectious disease expert.

“The entire tissue infected by the fungus has to be removed if you are detected with this infection to prevent its further spread. If not treated at the initial stage, it could be even fatal. During Covid treatment, we should be judicious in using the medicines. Following a healthy diet with immunity boosters and keeping diabetes under control are vital,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Kochi-based infectious disease expert. Meanwhile, an official with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in the state said during the first wave also, a few cases of black fungus were reported in the state.

“The numbers were not that high. In a scenario when the healthcare staff strength is outnumbered by the patients, it is difficult to attend to and treat each and everyone. This might be one of the reasons for the high number of cases in North India. Also, doctors there use high doses of steroids as part of treatment procedures,” said the official.

