Ducks die in large numbers in Kuttanad

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The mass death of ducks in Kuttanad has created panic among farmers. Around 1,200 ducks were found dead in Thalavady near Edathua on Thursday morning. The majority of the dead ducks belonged to two farmers, K V Varghese and Zacharia Geevarghese.

”We caged them on Wednesday evening after feeding them. A large number of ducks were found dead in Thursday morning,” Varghese said.

Officials said samples had been sent to Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Tiruvalla for testing. “We are closely monitoring the situation. The cause of death could only be ascertained after receiving the test results,” said Animal Husbandry Department district officer A G Geo.

Earlier this year, the bird flu caused by the H5N8 strain of the Influenza virus was detected at Nedumudi, Thakazhi, Pallippad, Karuvatta, and Kainakary in Kuttanad and Neendoor in Kottayam district. More than 80,000 birds, mostly ducks, were culled in the two districts due to the outbreak.