‘If govt can, why not us?’ Youth Congress leader seeks nod to invite 500 to wedding

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has been caught in a bind after a Youth Congress district leader sought permission for conducting his wedding in the presence of 500 invitees citing “precedence”. Sajith Muttappalam, a ward member of Azhoor panchayat and district vice-president of Youth Congress, on Wednesday requested Chirayinkeezhu police for permission to conduct his wedding on the Sarkara temple premises which, according to him, can house 500 people easily without violating Covid norms.

Sajith’s weddin g is scheduled on June 15. The prospective bridegroom tagged his wedding invitation letter along with an affidavit saying that he can take all measures to ensure social distancing norms as was done for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and other ministers on Thursday.

Sajith said the sub-inspector was initially not willing to accept his request citing various reasons and tried to turn him away, but when he produced the invitation letter and insisted, the officer finally relented.

Sajith said he told the officer that he is willing to take all Covid-related precautions that the police prescribe to hold the wedding in a “grand” fashion. “The officers were perplexed as to what they must do with my request and said they would get back to me after consulting with the seniors,” Sajith said. The 31-year-old said his act was in protest against the manner in which the new LDF government’s swearing-in ceremony was held.

“If the leaders can break the rules conveniently, what shall the laymen do? Mine was a protest against the double standard of political leaders, including the chief minister,” he said. Sajith said the cops have so far not given him any reply. He said the cops would most likely turn down his request as, if entertained, it can lead to an avalanche of similar requests across the state. “There are people much wealthier than me who can organise weddings and other functions at a much bigger scale.

So if I get a nod, they would also make similar demands and the whole purpose of the Covid restrictions will be defeated. By moving the request, my intention is to highlight that it is abhorrent to misuse power at a time when the common man is suffering,” he said. Meanwhile, the sub-inspector was not available for comment, while sources in the station said the application will not be accepted as Sajith has sought permission for an act that is against the Covid protocol.