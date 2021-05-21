Southern Naval Command to conduct fire safety audit of govt hospitals in Kerala

By PTI

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has deployed its teams to conduct fire safety audit of various government hospitals in Kerala.

The SNC deployed its experts for the fire safety audit following a request by the state Chief Secretary to conduct an audit of government hospitals in various districts of the state, a Defence release said here.

Five teams were deployed in Ernakulam district on Friday.

"After an initial assessment and taking into account the total number of hospitals that had to be audited in all the districts, an additional 22 teams were deputed with effect from May 17 to undertake audit of hospitals in the remaining 13 districts of Kerala," it said.

Audit of 101 out of 140 government/ taluk hospitals and other treatment centres/ infrastructure handling COVID cases has been completed and the teams are expected to complete the audit of the remaining hospitals by May 30, it said.

Teams from INS Zamorin and Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala were deputed to conduct the audit of hospitals located in Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts and the teams from INS Agrani, at Coimbatore were deputed for audit of hospitals in Palakkad.

The teams interacted with the staff of the district administration and the hospital staff at all the locations.

The preliminary findings and recommendationshave been intimated to thehospitals and the state administration, it said.

A detailed report would be forwarded on completion of theaudit of all designated hospitals, the release said.