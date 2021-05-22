Kerala govt should compensate kin of nurse killed in Israel: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Calling it unfortunate that no state government official has visited the house of Malayali nurse Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a rocket strike last week at Ashkelon in Israel, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately take steps to provide compensation to the late nurse’s family.

“The chief minister might have been busy with the swearing-in ceremony till now. But now that he has assumed office, he should at least extend some support to the family now,” Muraleedharan told reporters after visiting Soumya’s house at Keerithodu in Adimali in the dstrict on Friday. The BJP leader also conveyed to the family the condolences and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who apparently instructed him to meet them.

“No one else can provide a mother’s care and comfort to a child. However, the government should at least see to it that the needs of Adone, Soumya’s son, are supported. His education should also be taken care of,” he said, adding that the Centre has stood with the family and supported them from the time of the incident. “It is the lack of enough jobs in Kerala that is forcing many like Soumya to go abroad and look for employment to support their family, even amid great risk. The state government should do the needful and provide the family with adequate relief,” he said.