Black fungus confirmed in Covid patient who died at Kozhikode MCH

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A case of black fungus was confirmed in a patient who died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH). Deceased Hamsa Perumannil, 56, of Thenkara in Palakkad was admitted to the MCH Thursday in critical condition. Though Hamsa who passed away on Friday night had all the symptoms of black fungus, hospital authorities said the patient tested negative for Covid.

“The blood sugar level of the patient was alarmingly high and he had renal failure. He had all symptoms of black fungus, but hospital authorities said the patient tested negative for Covid.In terms of symptoms of black fungus, his palate colour had changed and eyesight was affected.

We couldn’t do a detailed opthalmic check-since his condition had become critical. Later, the presence of fungus was confirmed in a microscopic examination of swab. However, the patient tested Covid negative in the RT-PCR test. He might have contracted black fungus due to low immunity and high diabetes,” said an ENT specialist at MCH.

Before being admitted to KMCH, Hamsa has been undergoing dialysis for renal ailments for months.

A seven-member committee with the MCH superintendent as its convener has been formed at Kozhikode MCH to coordinate the treatment of black fungus. The committee will assess the situation on a daily basis. ENT specialists said normally cases of black fungus are rare, but nowadays more cases are being reported. The district medical office has decided to open a special ward if the number of black fungus cases increase.