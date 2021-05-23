STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come up with white paper on fund allocation to minorities, state told

Samastha leaders feel that it is the only way the government can give clarity on the issue of utilisation of minority welfare funds.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian Union Muslim League flag used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have asked the government to come up with a white paper on the allocation of funds under the state and Central governments for the welfare of minority communities in the state. The demand was earlier raised by Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema when its leaders met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his earlier tenure a few months ago. They renewed the demand in the backdrop of the controversy over the portfolio of welfare of minorities in the new government.

Statements in this regard were issued by Onampilly Muhammad Faizy, Samastha Ernakulam district secretary, Basheer Faizy Desamangalam, Thrissur district working secretary and Sathar Panthaloor, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) state general secretary.

Samastha leaders feel that it is the only way the government can give clarity on the issue of utilisation of minority welfare funds. “There is a feeling among various sections that Muslims in Kerala are getting undue benefits. There is also a concerted move to create misunderstanding in this issue,” Sathar told TNIE.

“A special package was introduced exclusively to Muslims following the recommendations of the Paloli committee. It was from this fund that 20 per cent was allotted to the Christian community and no one protested against the decision. But the 80-20 per cent allocation is now being quoted out of context to create a misunderstanding,” he said.

Samastha has compiled statistics of the allocation of funds under various state and government projects. But the organisation feels that it would be ideal if the government itself comes up with an authentic document that cannot be repudiated by anyone.   “If everything should be done on the basis of population, then it should be implemented in the case of aided institutions too. Will Christian organisations ask the new minorities’ welfare ministry to do so,” he asked?

Jamaat-at-Islami said the white paper is the only solution to bring the Muslim community out of the shadow of suspicion. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Jamaat Kerala Amir M I Abdul Aziz said the chief minister should release the actual statistics to expose the misinformation campaign against Muslims.
“Muslim organisations had raised such a demand in the past, but the failure on the part of the government has strengthened the suspicion on the Muslim community,” the Amir said.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) also has demanded that it is imperative to release the community-wise statistics of the benefits each minority community got in the past years.In a statement, SDPI state secretariat said that the chief minister taking over of the minorities’ welfare portfolio will only strengthen the communal polarisation in the state.

CPM COMES OUT AGAINST IUML
T’Puram: The CPM has condemned the Muslim League attempt to rake up communal sentiments over the Chief Minister taking over Minority Development portfolio. Instead of welcoming the move, the IUML is trying to play communal card, alleged CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.  

