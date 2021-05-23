STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Down, but not beaten, he helps fight Covid -- story of Kozhikode native Riyan

Muhammadali Riyan lost his job in Qatar & his dreams lay shattered. Undeterred, he is busy volunteering for rapid response team, reports Amiya Meethal

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammadali Riyan CK

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Had the novel coronavirus not spread its tentacles, 31-year-old expatriate Muhammadali Riyan CK would have been enjoying the pre-monsoon showers with his wife in a new house at Azhiyur. He would also have got a promotion in the cargo company in Qatar, where he was working for seven years. 

Cut to reality and Covid has snatched away Riyan’s overseas job along with his colourful dreams of his own house and marriage. Undeterred, he fought back and thought of ways to lend a hand in the fight against a raging pandemic. He is now busy volunteering for the Covid rapid response team (RRT) in his panchayat. 

“Witnessing the plight of others, I realised my loss was bearable. I can’t forget the distraught faces of Covid victims’ relatives who had to bid adieu without a final glimpse of their loved ones,” says Riyan. 

As an RRT volunteer, he has so far helped bury or cremate six Covid victims. His team also disinfects places, accompanies the health department team to check the oxygen level of patients and delivers goods at homes. “The PPE kit has become routine for us. Wearing it under a blazing sun is horrible. We struggle to see as sweat would spread across the goggles. During such moments, I think about the healthcare staff who are always in PPE. A big thanks to them,” he says. 

From keeping a safe distance from kids, who he always liked to play with, to becoming less adventurous, the experience has changed Riyan’s perception of life.“I’m not the adventurous and carefree youth anymore. I have seen many staying alive only because they got an oxygen cylinder in the nick of time,” he says. 

Azhiyur panchayat secretary T Shahul Hameed says the panchayat could not have asked for a better volunteer than Riyan. “Besides offering his services, he is teaching other volunteers as well,” Hameed says.Riyan and his friends are now striving to arrange a 24x7 oxygen supply-enabled ambulance in Azhiyur. “This is the need of the hour. People struggling for air is a heartbreaking sight,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid rapid response team COVID 19 Kozhikode
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp