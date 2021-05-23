STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash to join NCP

The 56-year old Subhash said she held discussions in this regard with NCP state chief P C Chacko and an official announcement would be made soon.

Published: 23rd May 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash is joining NCP (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash, who had tonsured her head in protest and quit the Congress after being denied ticket to contest the recent Assembly polls in Kerala, is all set to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The 56-year old Subhash said she held discussions in this regard with NCP state chief P C Chacko and an official announcement would be made soon.

Interestingly, Chacko, a senior Congress leader and working committee member of the grand old party, himself had joined the NCP earlier this month.

Chacko had resigned from the Congress on March 10, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the recent Assembly elections in Kerala.

Subahsh said NCP is a national party which comes from the Congress tradition and she has had a close relationship with Chacko since a young age.

"I have held talks with Chacko. My stand will be announced without any delay. As I come from Congress tradition and had long association with that party, I cannot align with any other political outfit," she told reporters.

Sources closed to her said she expects a deserving position in the party matching with her decades-long experience.

Subhash had contested as an independent candidate from her home constituency Ettumanoor in the April 6 Assembly polls and garnered over 7,600 votes which also contributed to the drubbing of the Congress candidate there.

Soon after resigning from the primary membership of the Congress, the leader said she would not join any other political party.

Subhash had got her head tonsured sitting in front of the Congress headquarters here in March soon after the state leadership had announced the candidates list for the April 6 polls to mark her protest following denial of ticket, shocking her party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lathika Subash NCP
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp