Instilling confidence in partymen biggest challenge: Satheesan

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Upset over the recent drubbing in Kerala assembly polls, the Congress central leadership has decided to usher in a generational shift in the state leadership by anointing VD Satheesan as the Opposition leader. Satheesan has to shoulder the tough task of reviving the party which has been battered by factionalism. Accepting that the path ahead is not a bed of roses, Satheesan said he will strive to transform the UDF into a vibrant Opposition. Excerpts:

Q. It is a tough task for a party to stay relevant after failing to return to power for two consecutive terms. What are your plans to revive the party?

Being in the Opposition does not mean that we should oppose each and every decision of the government. We will strive to change the conventional style of functioning and transform the UDF into a vibrant Opposition. We will formulate a strategy in consultation with my colleagues. We will expose the anti-people policies of the government both inside and outside the assembly. However, the UDF will extend unconditional support to government in the fight against the pandemic.

Q. The Congress leadership is relying on your political acumen to revive the party in the state. As Opposition leader, what is your priority?

My first priority is to destroy both majority and minority communalism in Kerala that has been dividing the people. It is more important than winning elections. The majority of the people in Kerala are secularists and UDF will take a strong stand against divisive forces without compromising with communal forces.

Q. The organisational structure of the Congress has weakened at the grassroots level over the past two decades. The UDF is also in total disarray. Do you think it is possible for the UDF to return to power from this abysmal low?

The biggest challenge for us is to instill confidence in the minds of the party rank and file and to rebuild the UDF into a decisive force. We are going through a tough phase and it is important that we should dispel the impression that we can’t win. I hope to bring together leaders from the grassroots level to the top and make a combined effort to revive the party. The Congress had brought a generational change after the defeat in the 1967 assembly elections. The 1970s saw a major shift in Congress leadership. It had yielded results. I will strive hard to strengthen the party and boost the confidence of workers.

Q. Do you believe the Congress which is bruised and battered by factionalism can revive and take on the LDF?

A section of people in Kerala, including Left sympathisers, want a strong opposition, which could function creatively. The role of the opposition is to raise constructive criticism and to prevent the government from growing authoritarian. I have reached out to leaders of all our allies and they also share my views.

Q. Can your appointment be seen as a bid to bring a generational change in the Congress leadership. Are you confident of ending factionalism and transforming the party into a force to reckon with.

Definitely it is the beginning of a new era for the Congress. We may not be able to end the deep-rooted factionalism in a single day. But we are at crossroads and should end factionalism to strengthen the party. We are going to witness a major revamp at the organisational level where group interests will not be a criterion for selection of leaders.

Q.You are replacing Ramesh Chennithala, who had exposed many flaws of the Pinarayi government. Do you think his style of functioning failed to yield results?

Ramesh Chennithala was a good Opposition leader and he was able to keep the government on tenterhooks by exposing flaws. I will bring changes in the role to equip the Opposition to adapt to changing times.

Q. The Congress has been deliberating over change in leadership for the past few days. Did you expect that the party will hand over the mantle to you?

Though I was informed that the party is considering me for the post, I was a bit excited when the decision was announced. I know I have been handed a huge responsibility that was shouldered by illustrious leaders like K Karunakaran, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. It is a great honour and I will strive to deliver.