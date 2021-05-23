Kannur district to provide healthcare to migrant workers

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: When the first wave of Covid hit, the Kannur district administration and health department paid special attention to migrant workers who chose to stay back here.

The administration has once again come to the rescue of migrant workers who lost their jobs in the second wave and are finding it difficult to get adequate medical attention, including Covid treatment.

Kannur District Collector TV Subhash has launched a novel initiative, 'Athidhi Devo Bhava', to provide adequate attention and care to the health issues of the workers from other states.

"This is the first such initiative in the state," said Subhash. "These are tough times and migrant workers too need proper healthcare," he said. His idea has been approved by the principal secretary (revenue) and steps have been initiated to kickstart the project as early as possible.

Since migrant workers are an unorganised and floating population, their health issues are not being addressed properly through existing health schemes of the government and government establishments like ESI, which target the labour class. It is in this context that the new scheme has been envisaged, said Subhash.

As of now, a three-tier healthcare system - primary, secondary and tertiary - is already in place in the state and receiving wide appreciation. The same would be provided to migrant workers through the new project. However, this requires special focus, considering the unique ethnic and cultural aspects of the group.

As per the plan, the focus would be given on primary medical and surgical curative services, preventive and promotive health care services, occupational health awareness programmes and comprehensive welfare activities at the primary level with the support of the labour department. A primary health centre will be set up in Kannur block panchayat, which houses the majority of migrant labourers in the district. Required infrastructure, like building and premises, would be set up by inviting donations from the public or industrial firms.

At the secondary level, an inpatient facility will be set up at Pazhayangadi taluk hospital. National Health Mission will help with human resources and logistics at both levels.

Under tertiary care, a ward will be set up in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Pariyaram. The district administration has reached an understanding with the MCH on this. The ward will have 13 beds each for male and female Covid patients. Five ventilators will be available too.

A mobile clinic too will be started under the project to hold medical camps in places where migrant workers live in large groups.

For implementing the first phase, Subhash has sanctioned Rs 75 lakh to Kannur MCH to improve its infrastructure. A sum of Rs 1.76 crore from the PM CARES fund also will be used for the project's implementation.