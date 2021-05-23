Woman who lost vision, empowers autistic children through her Ayurveda institute

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: When Reshmi Pramod completed her graduation in ayurveda medicine and surgery in 2002, she was keen to make a career out of it. But a health emergency following a miscarriage in November 2003 robbed Reshmi of her eyesight. Born in a family with an ayurveda tradition, she was not ready to give up.

With sheer determination, she restarted her practice in 2006, joining a renowned hospitality group. The confidence earned through that stint helped Reshmi launch the Jeevaniyam Hospital and Research Centre, with a vision to inspire, rehabilitate and empower autistic children through ayurveda treatment, counselling, vocational training and rehabilitation.

Ten years on, Jeevaniyam has grown into a healthcare, wellness, skill development and rehabilitation centre bringing smiles to hundreds of autistic children. “The loss of vision had an emotional impact on me. Many people helped me overcome that and adapt to the reality,” Dr Reshmi said. “And I wasn’t ready to quit on my ambitions and aspirations. I turned to social work to gain confidence and came across the parents of children suffering from intellectual disabilities.” She thought about bringing relief to such children through ayurveda.

“That was the time I met Dr Dinesh KS, HOD of kaumarabhritya at the Kottakkal Ayurveda College, who was associated with autism research,” she said.As autistic children find it difficult to adapt to normal schools, she unveiled Learning Ladders — a programme to introduce and integrate children in the 3-8 age group to a normal school environment.

At Learning Ladders, a team of psychologists, special educators and other staff provide special training to children.“The programme includes physical training, peer group interaction, academics, toilet training, eating habits and individual activities. The programme was launched in 2020 November and seven children have made remarkable progress,” said Dr Reshmi.

Buoyed by the success, she launched another programme to help children in the 8-14 age group to become independent. The programme includes training for interaction, dining at public places, food habits, understanding shopping and money concept, public cruise and basic skills. “This will help them integrate with the society and will be a great relief to the parents,” she said.

Dr Reshmi, who lost eyesight due to macular degeneration, had launched the Ayurveda Guidelines for Autism Management, an online training programme for parents of autistic children, which has brought relief to hundreds of parents across the globe. Her husband, advocate Pramod, and daughter, Diya, lend great support to the initiative.