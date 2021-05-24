CBSE Class 12 exams in Kerala: Online mode, self-centres suggested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the high-level meeting of the Union Government held on Sunday to discuss the conduct of CBSE Class XII examinations ended without taking any concrete decisions, sources said various suggestions by the participants were discussed during the meeting.

Among the suggestions were having self-centres and opting for objective-type questions that would allow the examination to be conducted online, said sources. Sources said students at present are assigned other schools as examination centres.

“It was suggested that in view of the pandemic, students be assigned their own schools as examination centres (self-centres) with invigilators from outside,” said a source. “The possibility of online examinations is being seriously discussed since it would cut short the time required for the valuation of answer sheets,” said the source.

Another suggestion was to conduct the examinations of all major subjects. Some of these recommendations were made by the National Council for CBSE Schools (NCCS) recently in a letter to the Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal.

NCCS secretary-general Indira Rajan said she would be able to make any statement regarding the meeting only after she receives the details from the CBSE. However, she said the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, had sent a letter to the state Education Minister V Sivankutty on the issue.

“In the letter, the state council had propounded all the suggestions made by the NCCS in its letter to the union minister,” she said.“Some of the suggestions we made were approving self-centres and going for online examinations. We have been repeatedly stressing on the need for conducting the Class XII examinations and have urged the state government to provide necessary backup,” she said.

During the discussions with the state council, Sivankutty promised all support for the smooth conduct of the examination in the state, Indira said.